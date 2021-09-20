Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,378 shares of company stock valued at $922,442. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

