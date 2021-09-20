Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.64. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

