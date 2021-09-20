W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.