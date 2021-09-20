Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:LICY opened at $8.80 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

