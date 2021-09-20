Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

