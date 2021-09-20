Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,758 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edison International were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.