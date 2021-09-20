Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $322.53 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

