Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.