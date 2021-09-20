Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.55 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

