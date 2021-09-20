abrdn plc Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.12 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.