abrdn plc Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $311.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average is $283.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

