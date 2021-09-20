3,974 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $131.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $134.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

