Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.