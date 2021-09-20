Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $423.15 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.69 and a 200 day moving average of $427.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

