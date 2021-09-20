Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

