Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

