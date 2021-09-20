PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

