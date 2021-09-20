SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNGX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

