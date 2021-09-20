Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETY stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.