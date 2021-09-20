Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after buying an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,273,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

