Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Mastermyne Group Company Profile

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries of Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The company offers various mining services and equipment to the coal mining industry including, new mine development, mine operation, roadway development, conveyors, outbye, ventilation, secondary support, long wall relocations, polymeric emergency strata consolidation, production and ancillary equipment, and mining consumables.

