Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,300 shares of company stock worth $1,896,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

