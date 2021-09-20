Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,033 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

