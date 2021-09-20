Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 145,730 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 59,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

