Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 668.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.09 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

