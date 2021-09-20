Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $788.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.73 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

