Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,640 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 125.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

