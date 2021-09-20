Westpac Banking Corp Buys 45,800 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 321,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

BNS stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

