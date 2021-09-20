Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $274.45 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $287.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

