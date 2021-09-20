Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

