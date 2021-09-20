JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

