First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

