Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,023 shares of company stock worth $37,906,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

