Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 69,340 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 334.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 356.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $23,914,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock worth $2,347,853 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.