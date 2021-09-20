Bread Market Capitalization Tops $13.93 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00121994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

