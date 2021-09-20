CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $50.56 on Monday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

