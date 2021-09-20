Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.05.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
