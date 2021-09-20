Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.