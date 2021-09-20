AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.