JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC owned about 0.45% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHO. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

ETHO opened at $60.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.