19,673 Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

