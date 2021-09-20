Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

