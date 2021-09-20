JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after purchasing an additional 701,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

