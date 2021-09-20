6,319 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,674 shares of company stock worth $1,778,846. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

