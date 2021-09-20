Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 156.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $302.14 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

