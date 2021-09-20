NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NVR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,070.74 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,095.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,919.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.