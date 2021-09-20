Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $187,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

