Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $353.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.