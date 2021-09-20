Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.83. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

