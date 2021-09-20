TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

TCRR opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

