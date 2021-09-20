Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xencor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.